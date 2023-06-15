Non-profits working against domestic violence in wake of Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Whether it's the most dangerous threat or the smallest sign of abuse, two organizations are advocating for victims in domestic violence situations in the wake of a deadly shooting in Lehigh Acres.

Linda Oberhaus is the CEO at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children. She's calling domestic violence an epidemic here in southwest Florida.

Not only is it costing lives in our community, but costing us millions of dollars in support.

"The reality is that last year alone, we have had 1,516 calls to 911 as a result of domestic violence, and it's costing our community over $30 million in support and services," Oberhaus said.

Alyssa burns is the Director of Domestic Violence Programs with The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.).

She said domestic violence thrives off of secrecy.

"The victim is embarrassed. The abuser certainly doesn't want people to know," Burns said.

This is why, she said, it's important to know early red flags. It increases the chance of escaping a situation before it's too late.

One sign of an abusive relationship in the making is becoming too serious, too quickly.

"Oftentimes, they begin dating and they're moving in together sometimes before a month is even out. There become some isolating factors, they move quickly. They don't want you to see your friends and your family," Burns said.

She hopes people in domestic violence situations recognize there is nothing to be ashamed of.

"I would strongly encourage people who find themselves in these relationships, stop blaming yourself, come and get help. Don't be embarrassed. The most important thing is for you to talk to someone," Burns said.

For support services or information on how to be an advocate for victims, visit the following sites.

https://naplesshelter.org/

