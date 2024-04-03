NEW: "We are discouraged!" 4 US lawmakers tell FEMA to return insurance discount

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Rick Scott and other politicians are urging FEMA to review its decision to end a 25% discount on flood insurance.

The county announced late last week that FEMA chose to eliminate the discount for unincorporated Lee County residents, along with residents of several cities and towns in the county.

In a letter from Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Byron Donalds and Rep. Greg Steube, the politicians are also urging FEMA to "honor the original discounts and meet with local leaders to remedy any issues and keep NFIP [National Flood Insurance Program’s] discounts in place."

FEMA claims a large amount of unpermitted work, a lack of documentation and a failure to properly monitor activity in special flood hazard areas since Hurricane Ian are some of the reasons why the discount is going away.

"The retrograde of the NFIP premium discount is yet another unforeseen challenge for Lee County residents, who continue their fight to recover from Hurricane Ian," the letter said.

They said while they appreciated the agency's quick response, they are discouraged by the recent actions.

"FEMA’s recent decision to lower discounts and raise premiums for some NFIP policyholders in Lee County is liable to create yet another unacceptable rise in costs for Southwest Florida families and businesses still recovering from Hurricane Ian that is catastrophic for their financial stability," the letter said. "It is critical to the livelihoods of Florida families and businesses that FEMA does everything needed to work with local leaders to ensure further cost increases do not take effect."

County leaders have disputed FEMA's allegations.

“We thought we were complying with everything they were asking us to do,” said Lee County Board Chairman Mike Greenwell. “If that’s not the case, then why was there not more dialogue?”

Fort Myers and Sanibel are not impacted by the retrograde.