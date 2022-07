LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County’s newest elementary school, Amanecer Elementary, revealed its mascot, logo and colors on Friday.

School District of Lee County

Amanecer will be home of the falcons - sporting yellow and blue.

School District of Lee County

As of right now, construction workers are working on putting wall panels into place.

School District of Lee County

The new school is scheduled to open in August of 2024 - a year later than originally reported.