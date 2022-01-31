Watch
The six finalist names for new East Zone elementary school

WFTX
Lee County Schools
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 31, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The six final potential names have been selected for the new East Zone elementary school.

  • Amanecer Elementary School
  • Roberto Clemente Elementary School
  • Thomas Edison Elementary School
  • Gerald Gould Elementary School
  • Lee Ratner Elementary School
  • Sunrise Elementary School

There is a survey for parents and kids to choose their favorite name and will be open until 6:00 p.m. on February 10, 2022.

After the survey is complete, the committee will recommend a name to the School Board for approval at the Board Workshop on February 22.

The official name for the school should be announced at a Board Action Meeting on March 8.

The Elementary school will undergo construction this spring near the Lehigh Acres Middle School and plans to officially open in August of 2023.

