The six finalist names for new East Zone elementary school

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The six final potential names have been selected for the new East Zone elementary school.

Amanecer Elementary School

Roberto Clemente Elementary School

Thomas Edison Elementary School

Gerald Gould Elementary School

Lee Ratner Elementary School

Sunrise Elementary School

There is a survey for parents and kids to choose their favorite name and will be open until 6:00 p.m. on February 10, 2022.

After the survey is complete, the committee will recommend a name to the School Board for approval at the Board Workshop on February 22.

The official name for the school should be announced at a Board Action Meeting on March 8.

The Elementary school will undergo construction this spring near the Lehigh Acres Middle School and plans to officially open in August of 2023.