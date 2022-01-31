The six finalist names for new East Zone elementary school

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The six final potential names have been selected for the new East Zone elementary school.
- Amanecer Elementary School
- Roberto Clemente Elementary School
- Thomas Edison Elementary School
- Gerald Gould Elementary School
- Lee Ratner Elementary School
- Sunrise Elementary School
There is a survey for parents and kids to choose their favorite name and will be open until 6:00 p.m. on February 10, 2022.
After the survey is complete, the committee will recommend a name to the School Board for approval at the Board Workshop on February 22.
The official name for the school should be announced at a Board Action Meeting on March 8.
The Elementary school will undergo construction this spring near the Lehigh Acres Middle School and plans to officially open in August of 2023.