Nan's Ranch expected to open to the public in mid-February

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to open Nan's Ranch to the public in mid-February. In the meantime, they're getting some more animals from a popular shopping outlet.

Four ducks from Miromar Outlets were relocated to the ranch. Rosie, Aflac, Ethel and Gary have lived at the outlets for years.

"They would go in the ponds that you see in between the stores," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Fox 4 was there when the ducks got moved to the ranch on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the ducks were given to Nan's Ranch so they can take care of them long-term, along with inmates part of the Nan's Ranch program.

"It's protecting animals, taking care of animals, simultaneously helping the person incarcerated take care of that animal," Marceno said. "Gives them a real sense of greatness."

As the ducks acclimate, the sheriff's office is continuing to work with the county to open up soon.

"It's going to be amazing to bring groups through and showcase what we're doing," Marceno explained.

It's not clear how everything will work quite yet, but there are barn upgrades happening while the sheriff's office works to open to the public in mid-February.

"All forfeiture money takes care of, which is bad, is taking care of the animals," Marceno said.

The animals and Nan's Ranch are both near and dear to the sheriff's heart. Marceno says it's named after his grandmother.

"I know my grandmother is looking down and saying, 'Carmine I knew you would do something one day to help animals," he said. "Animals change people's lives."

Fox 4 will bring you an official opening day once it has been finalized.