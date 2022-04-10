Mulch pile fire burns 1/4 of an acre by US 41

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — San Carlos Fire Department responded to a large mulch pile fire at MW Horticulture located at 6250 Thomas Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:54 AM with 6 brush trucks, 3 engines, 3 ladder trucks, and the Incident Management Team.

According to the report, the fire jumped Old 41 which caused a ¼ acre brush fire. Florida Forest Service is controlling the fire.

One male was treated for injuries and there are two structures on the property that are reportedly at risk.

According to the Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was said to be combustion caused by mismanagement of the mulch piles.

Residents should expect smoke in the area for another 48 hours.

This area has had trouble in the past with fires, one as recent as April 5, according to previous Fox 4 articles.

Jennifer Trout

