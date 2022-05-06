Moms can get into Sun Splash for free Mother's Day weekend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Need a plan to celebrate mom this Mother's Day weekend? Sun Splash Family Waterpark is offering free admission for moms.

To get in for free, all you have to do is buy a general admission ticket for a child. The offer is available from May 7 and 8.

“Sun Splash Family Waterpark is all about families and fun, so we are pleased to offer this Mother’s Day Weekend special," said Eric Reed, Waterpark General Manager. "It's a great way for families to thank moms and spend quality time together."

Sun Splash is open this weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.