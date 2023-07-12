South Fort Myers mobile home community set to be demolished after early morning fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following an early morning mobile home fire at Century 21 Mobile Home Community in South Fort Myers, Fox 4 has learned that the community is now set to be demolished, according to Florida Power and Light (FPL).

Shawn Johnson, a Communication Specialist for FPL, said the Century 21 park manager pointed out that FPL will no longer need to supply power to that location after damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.

We have been informed by the park manager that this community is set to be demolished due to the extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, and as a result, will not be re-energized. We remain committed to restoring service to mobile home communities throughout Southwest Florida as they meet the necessary conditions for power to be safely accepted. Shawn Johnson/Communication Specialist/Marketing & Communications NextEra Energy, Inc. Florida Power & Light Company

Early Wednesday morning, Fire crews said they found a home at Century 21 fully engulfed in flames.

Iona McGregor Fire District Division Chief John Wisdom told Fox 4 the community has been vacant since Hurricane Ian and is without water and power, so fire crews had to set up a water supply to put out the fire.

They used more than 2,000 feet of fire hose to get water on the fire from a fire hydrant outside of the community on McGregor Blvd.

“All the hydrants that are located within the park are privately owned hydrants, they are not county maintained hydrants,” said Chief Wisdom.

Chief Wisdom confirmed the mobile home was unoccupied.

Iona Mcgregor Fire District said investigators said the cause of the fire was an electricity event, despite the district saying the location was without power.

Fox 4 has asked how this is possible and was told by fire officials the investigation is still underway.