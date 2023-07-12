Mobile home fire closes down section of McGregor Boulevard

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Iona McGregor Firefighters were called out on Wednesday morning for a mobile home fire in the Century 21 Mobile Home community.

Fire crews found a home fully engulfed in flames.

This community is undergoing a rebuild after Hurricane Ian and is without water and power, so fire crews had to set up a water supply to put out the fire.

Firefighters had to use more than 2,000 feet of fire hose to get water on the fire from a fire hydrant outside of the community on McGregor Blvd.

The mobile home was unoccupied.

The fire is currently out and under investigation.

Eastbound lanes of McGregor Blvd. are closed at this time near the fire scene.

