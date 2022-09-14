Middle schooler arrested for Mariner High School threat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested and charged with a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism for the threat to Mariner High School on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Officers were called there for multiple reports from concerned students and parents due to a Snapchat photo that was circulating that referenced Mariner High School (MHS) getting “shot up” on Wednesday.

According to Cape Coral Police responding officers conducted a comprehensive preliminary investigation and Cape Coral Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Detectives say they identified a suspect as a student at Mariner Middle School.

The student originally denied any involvement in the posting but later admitted to detectives about speaking with a friend earlier in the night about a possible shooting at “MHS”.

Detectives say the suspect changed social accounts several times and was unable to dispel their fears that the suspect wouldn’t carry out those specific threats.