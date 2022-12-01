'Message of hope': Fort Myers Beach keeps poinsettia Christmas tree tradition

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hope is a word so many people are using after Ian. It's a symbol across southwest Florida that can be seen through many monuments, including the poinsettia Christmas tree now standing tall on Fort Myers Beach.

On Thursday morning, volunteers and town leaders put up 365 poinsettias to build the Christmas tree in Times Square. The hope of the tree is driving business owners to rebuild, and make sure they're not forgotten.

"It is such an important part of Fort Myers Beach, to have this poinsettia tree, Christmas tree," said Jorge Barrera, a realtor and volunteer. "A message of hope, of resilience."

Former mayor Anita Cereceda started the tradition back in 1995.

"I said we need to incorporate this pyramid of poinsettias on the palm tree so the top of the palm tree is like the star of the Christmas tree," she said.

After a conversation with the current mayor, the tradition took form downtown.

"None of us who live there and have businesses there — we don’t want to be counted out or forgotten," Cereceda said.

Cereceda is also a business owner, who lost everything.

"The stores aren’t there, the restaurants aren’t there," she said. "It’s not the lively scene it normally is, but it is a beacon of hope for all of us."

A beacon of hope for businesses, most of them destroyed by Ian, according to Mayor Dan Allers.

"It’s not just about the debris that is still here, it’s not just about the beautiful water," he said. "It’s about the community and this is part of the community."

A community that expands beyond Fort Myers Beach. Frances Cole comes to vacation from Illinois.

"We love this place," Cole said. "We’ve been coming for the past four years probably, every year."

Last year, she took a picture in front of the tree with her granddaughter. This year, they decided to stay in Fort Lauderdale.

"We wanted to come and see this and bring a poinsettia," Cole said.

And keeping their own tradition by taking a picture in front of the tree.

"Hope is going to get us through it," Cole said.

Hope as we work through the destruction of Ian as we find the beauty of Fort Myers Beach again.

"When you have hope, you have everything," Cereceda said. "Nothing can stand in your way."