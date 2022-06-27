Memorial services for Commissioner Frank Mann announced

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County has announced memorial arrangements for Commissioner Frank Mann, who passed away last week at the age of 80.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers.

Further details about the service, including parking and other arrangements, are expected to be announced later in the week.

Mann's passing was announced last Tuesday at the start of the regularly scheduled County Commission meeting.

The lifelong Lee County resident will be immortalized with the renaming of the current Conservation 20/20 preserve, also called the Greenbriar Swamp, in his honor.

Commission chair Cecil Pendergrass said Mann was "instrumental" in the creation of the preserve.