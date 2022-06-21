Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann passes away

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann died at 80 years old on Tuesday morning.

This morning the Lee County Commissioner's meeting started with a prayer and a moment of silence for Mann.

In his honor, they voted to rename an east Lee County Conservation 20/20 preserve the Frank Mann Preserve.

Commissioner Frank Mann was a lifelong resident of Lee County and received his degree in political science from Vanderbilt University in 1964.

Mann’s career in public service began in 1974. He served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives and four years in the Florida Senate, representing Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties. In 1986 he was his party’s nominee for Lt. Governor of Florida.

During his 14 years of service on the Commission, he has served as chairman of the Lee County Commission, the Lee County Port Authority, and the Tourist Development Council.

Fellow Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman posted about Mann’s death on Facebook:

The 625-acre preserve being named for Frank Mann was formerly called Greenbriar Swamp or “Section 10.”

Currently, the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement is getting the land ready by reconfiguring the mine lake into a filter marsh for stormwater treatment and a storage resevoir for flood control.

The preserve has a paddlecraft launch into a lake for kayakers and paddlers. It also has options for fishers and bird-watchers. In the future, there will also be hiking trails, pavilions and picnic tables. The park hours are from dawn to dusk.

Chairman Cecil Pendergrass made the suggestion of changing the name of the preserve.

“Commissioner Mann was a tireless advocate for the people of east Lee County and for recreational opportunities, amenities and open spaces in District 5,” said Pendergrass. “Frank was instrumental in both the creation of the preserve and the opening earlier this year of part of the site for fishing and kayaking.”