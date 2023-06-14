Watch Now
Man sentenced to 25 years for shooting at Fort Myers 7-Eleven

Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 14, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Garlens Roger shot and injured one person in the parking lot in March of 2022 after he was seen arguing with a woman in a car.

After one witness told Rogers to leave the woman alone, Rogers got out of the car and chased three men, including the victim, with a gun.

As the three men drove away, Roger fired one shot into the vehicle, which hit the victim and caused non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation found that Rogers was a clerk at the 7-Eleven. After searching his car, Lee County Sheriff's Office found the weapon and placed him under arrest.

Roger was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a Lee County trial last month.

