FORT MYERS, Fla. - According to Lee County Sheriff's Office, a shooting happening Saturday morning at 7-Eleven on 9990 Interstate Commerce Drive in Fort Myers.

LSCO says Garlens Roger was arrested for the following charges: Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Shooting into an Occupied Conveyance.

LSCO says one person was injured with non life threatening injuries.

Roger is scheduled for court on April 11, 2022.