Man pleads no contest to burglary, shooting of Lehigh Acres teen

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who fired a gun at a Lee County deputy after shooting a 16-year-old boy pleaded no contest to charges including burglary, grand theft, and aggravated assault.

Eusebio Montoya, who was 17 at the time of the offense, made the plea agreement on Sept. 6, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of probation for the burglary and grand theft. Records for the plea agreement related to the assault charge are not currently available.

Prosecutors said Montoya injured a 16-year-old who was sitting in his own car on the morning of March 25.

The shooting prompted a brief manhunt, during which Montoya fired at the deputy before getting away.

Montoya eventually turned himself in to Lee County authorities a few weeks later.

He is also ordered to pay court costs and restitution to the victim.