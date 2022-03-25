Suspect in teen's shooting turns self in

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — UPDATE: March 28, 2022

Eusebio Montoya's attorney waived his appearance before the judge in a Lee County courtroom on Monday.

After the appearance, the lawyer had "no comment" other than to identify himself as the defense counsel.

Judge Gilberto Perez established there was probable cause and set arraignment for April 11, 2022.

Lee County Sheriff's investigators say Montoya turned himself in at the Lee County Jail on Saturday night.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies were searching for Montoya who was on the run after a shootout with a deputy that left a teenager wounded in Lehigh Acres on Friday morning.

Montoya is charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Minor in Possession of a Firearm.

“We used all available resources in the manhunt and would have pursued him to the end of the earth. You don’t threaten the lives of residents, shoot at a civilian, and one of my family members, and walk away,"



Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

ORIGINAL: March 25, 2022

Lee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who is on the run after a shootout with a deputy that left a teenager wounded in Lehigh Acres on Friday morning.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno launched a manhunt for the suspect identified by Marceno as Eusebio Montoya.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

It happened around 7:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a domestic incident at a home on Gilbert Avenue South near 7th Street SW.

Deputies say they found a 16-year-old who appeared to be asleep in a car.

Sheriff Marceno says this is when the suspect approached a deputy and started shooting.

Investigators say the deputy returned fire, and during the exchange, the suspect ended up missing the deputy and shooting the teen in the car.

Sheriff Marceno says the suspect fled the scene and now a manhunt is underway.

The teen was taken to the hospital.

Neighbors like Frank Gomez said they found deputies in front of their home when they got back from running errands.

“We freaked out, we left early and when we got back the cops were already here and so when we got back we couldn't drive into our home,” said Gomez.

Gomez said deputies told him they wanted to make sure Montoya was not hiding inside the boat in front of his home.

“They were just asking maybe because we have a boat in here, stuff like that,” said Gomez.