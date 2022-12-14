Man found dead in North Fort Myers house fire

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire investigators are trying to determine how a man died in a North Fort Myers house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the person was found inside the charred home off of King Road, near Meadow Drive and Slater Road.

The man's cause of death has not been determined and investigators are looking at the cause of the fire. At this time it appears to be accidental. It started around midnight and firefighters say two men were inside, but only one made it out.

The home is a total loss.