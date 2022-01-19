Man charged in baby's death enters not guilty plea

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old child has pleaded not guilty.

David Erb was arrested in December, 10 months after the child's death.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says it wasn't immediately clear what happened to the child.

Investigators did more testing; a toxicology report showed a significant amount of methamphetamine in the child's system.

The mother has not been charged, but the sheriff says the case is still open.