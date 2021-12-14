Man arrested after toddler overdosed on drugs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say a man was arrested after a toddler was found dead inside a North Fort Myers home earlier this year.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the seventeen-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive by first responders on February 15, 2021.

When deputies arrived shortly after 1 a.m. they began CPR but the toddler didn't make it.

Deputies said the home was filled with hazardous items including drugs.

The mother and boyfriend David Erb were both at home at the time.

Deputies arrested Erb and charged him for aggravated manslaughter of a child on December 14, 2021.

Sheriff Marceno said the toxicology report showed the toddler had a substantial amount of drugs in his system.

The mother has not been charged but Sheriff Marceno says the case is still open.

