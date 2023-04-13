Local hurricane shutter company innovating new way to protect homes from hurricanes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane season is less than two months away, and companies are helping people prepare not just for this season, but ones in the years ahead. They're also looking at innovative ways to do that.

"Ian is going to be at the top of our minds for a year or two," said Jaime Zabala, president of Advanced Hurricane Technology. "Preparing for the next hurricane season was a little bit on the back burner, but it's starting to move a little bit to the front."

We're nearly seven months since Ian, with lessons to be learned from our past.

"Building codes need to be adjusted, the design of shutters needs to be adjusted," Zabala said. "There needs to be oversight about what failed and what worked."

Advanced Hurricane Technology designs, manufacturers, tests, repairs and engineers hurricane shutters and screens. They make shutters that can withstand around 170 mph winds.

By having them, he says you can get a cheaper insurance premium, and some could have tax credits.

The company is also working on something we can all relate to: avoiding flooding in your home or business.

"The main point of failure as far as water intrusion is actually through the tracks," Zabala explained.

They're trying to create permanent flood barriers. There are temporary ones on the market, but he says they're hard to put together, so they're rarely used.

His would be a shutter-flood barrier combination, and it would be permanent.

"By having it permanently installed on your home, our hope is that they're easy to deploy, they're easy to use and more people will protect their home from a flood," Zabala said.

He says hurricane shutters are important, and people are starting to lean more towards the aesthetic of a home by installing large windows, making it not as hurricane-proof.

"By in large, the shutters that we saw fail, we’re needing to help replace or repair, came on the larger openings," Zabala said about Ian damage. "They need to be built robust."

The business owner wants to make sure people become prepared before a hurricane hits by encouraging them to get shutters.

"That's what you need to protect your family, that's what you need to protect your investments," he said.

Advanced Hurricane Technology is installing an entire hurricane shutter and screen system for free for a first responder, their immediate family, a military member or veteran.

The person has to live in Lee or Collier counties and own their home.

To apply or nominate someone, click here. Submissions will close on April 24.