Local company hosts fundraiser to honor fallen Cape Coral soldier

Cape Coral BMX
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 22, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral BMX racetrack will host a fundraiser for the family of Cape Coral soldier Aaron Healy, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Kentucky last month.

32-year-old Warrant Officer Healy was one of nine soldiers who died during a Black Hawk helicopter training exercise. The 101st Airborne Division posthumously promoted Healy to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

Tonight's event will include an honor guard ceremony, a performance of the National Anthem, a silent auction and donation buckets. There will also be a benefit race starting at 7:15 p.m. and authentic Hawaiian food being served starting at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to benefit the Healy family.

Cape Coral BMX is located at 1410 SW 6th Place. For more information about the event, click here.

