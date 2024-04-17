"Lives at stake": Deputies crack down on drivers zooming by stopped school buses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County deputies spent Wednesday morning on State Road 82 near the Lexington Apartments to make sure kids are getting to school safely. Parents sent LCSO concerns about not only speeders, but people blowing past buses picking up students.

"It's frustrating on a day-to-day basis," a parent said. "They have no regard for the kids' safety."

At this particular intersection, there are four bus stops throughout the morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

During that time, deputies caught eight drivers going past the stopped buses with their barrier out and the active stop sign with flashing red lights.

Each driver received a $366 ticket.

"People need to do better," the parent said.

The sheriff's office agrees and sent Fox 4 this statement:

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of speeders and bus stop violations along SR 82. In one instance, a complainant reached out to us on social media requesting traffic operations due to motorists passing a stopped school bus. Sheriff Carmine Marceno has zero tolerance for reckless behavior on our roadways and has deployed additional resources to address these concerns. Lee County Sheriff's Office

"There's no where you have to be in that much of a hurry to put these kids' lives at stake," the parent said.