Little Ceasars robbery suspect arrested and charged

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jun 29, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested and charged a man who robbed a Little Caesars in Bonita Springs.

On Monday, deputies responded to a robbery at the Little Caesars in Bonita Springs.

LCSO says detectives learned Kennedy Beteta entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash from the register.

According to LCSO Beteta entered the Little Caesars around 9:25 p.m. and proceeded to order two pizzas. As the store clerk was entering his order, Beteta pulled a black revolver from his pocket and placed it on the counter.

He then demanded all the money from inside the cash register.

LCSO says Beteta fled the scene with approximately $500.

Tuesday morning, while patrolling the area, deputies spotted a man matching the description of the robbery suspect.

Kennedy Beteta was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm.

He is currently booked into the Marceno Motel.

