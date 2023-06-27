Crime Stoppers needs help identifying "armed & dangerous" suspect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying an armed and dangerous suspect.
SWFL Crime Stoppers says the suspect was involved in an armed robbery of the Little Caesars located at Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs.
Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-780-TIPS and says a cash reward is possible.
