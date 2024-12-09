Watch Now
LIFE IN PRISON: Man sentenced for molesting a Fort Myers child in her bed

Police say Yosvind Maldonado made excuses as to why he was outside the child's room - including statements saying that he would not have done the act if he wasn't intoxicated.
FORT MYERS, Fla — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a child in her bed.

In October 2023, the Fort Myers Police Department responded to a home in reference to a sexual offense.

Officers met with the child victim - who said she was molested by Yosvind Alecsay Bernardo Maldonado in her bed.

She woke up crying during the incident, and was able to identify Maldonado when police arrived.

Investigators say Maldonado initially closed the curtains on police when they spotted him through a window.

He was taken into custody, where police say he made excuses as to why he was outside the child's room - making several statements, including that he would not have done the act if he wasn't intoxicated.

Police say he also admitted to drinking multiple beers.

Maldonado was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation, and was convicted in October 2024.

