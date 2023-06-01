Lehigh Acres woman arrested after stabbing pregnant women before a three-way crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested following a car crash and a stabbing in Lehigh Acres.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning after the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a call for service in reference to a disturbance at a residence.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the victim said she was woken up by someone tapping on her bedroom window. When she opened the door she was immediately attacked by another female who has been identified as Latanika Addison.

Addison then began to strike the victim multiple times on her fists and legs. During the altercation, Addison gained access to a large kitchen knife and began swinging at the victim resulting in multiple strikes and causing large lacerations.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they and their unborn baby were observed and said to be in good health.

LCSO says that Addison then left the scene.

LCSO says it was then officers who spotted Addison driving a vehicle erratically eastbound on Gifford Avenue South.

One of the deputies tried to stop the car from driving away and when the driver failed to stop the same car was later involved in a three-vehicle crash on Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres.

According to LCSO, Addison fled from the accident.

LCSO says during the investigation officers found that a man who lives near Alabama Road gave Addison a ride home after the crash.

According to the investigation, the man was outside his residence when Addison approached him and asked for a ride home.

According to that person, they told deputies during the ride home Addison admitted to the stabbing and said she went to the victim's home to confront her.

LCSO deputies say Addison's confession was caught on his dash came.

Later that day LCSO deputies arrived at Addison's residency and took her into custody.

Addison has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary with battery, leaving the scene of a crash, and obstruction without violence.