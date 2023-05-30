Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigates crash in Lehigh Acres

There is a large law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday morning. Lee County Sheriff's Office says there was a crash on Alabama Road South and Gifford Avenue North.
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 07:49:33-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a large law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday morning.

Fox 4's Elyse Chengary says the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is only saying that there is an ongoing investigation.

LCSO has said there was a crash on Alabama Road South and Gifford Avenue North.

Alabama Road South is shut down and are asking motorists to seek an alternative route for the time being.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigates

SEE WHAT SEVEN MONTHS OF DIGGING UNCOVERED