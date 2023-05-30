Lee County Sheriff's Office investigates crash in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a large law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday morning.
Fox 4's Elyse Chengary says the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is only saying that there is an ongoing investigation.
LCSO has said there was a crash on Alabama Road South and Gifford Avenue North.
Alabama Road South is shut down and are asking motorists to seek an alternative route for the time being.
Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you the latest information.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY (Lehigh Acres, FL) — There is a crash at Alabama Road South and Gifford Avenue North. At this time, Alabama Rd. S. is shutdown from Gifford Ave. N. to Paddock St. Motorists, please utilize an alternate route. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/KNJ87kxY3A— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 30, 2023