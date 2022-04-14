Lehigh Acres shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man who allegedly fired at a Lee County deputy and shot a Lehigh Acres teenager in the process will be tried as an adult.

Eusebio Montoya was arraigned Thursday morning at the Lee County courthouse before Judge Margaret Steinbeck.

A previous appearance scheduled for Monday, Montoya's 18th birthday, was rescheduled.

Prosecutors believe Montoya fired a gun at a Lee County deputy the morning of March 25, wounding a 16-year-old who was sitting in his own car at the time. A brief manhunt ensued before Montoya was located and arrested.

Montoya is charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Minor in Possession of a Firearm, as he was 17 at the time of the offense.

He remains in custody of the Lee County Jail; bond will be decided at a hearing scheduled for Friday.