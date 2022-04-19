LeeTran confirms end of mandatory masking on buses

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County's public transit system is following in the footsteps of national travel carriers and dropping its mask mandate.

Following a Florida-based federal judge overturning the executive order regarding mask requirements on all modes of transit, passengers on LeeTran buses can now opt to wear a mask or board and travel without.

Transit authority officials confirmed the move takes immediate effect. They said work had already begun Tuesday morning to remove signage regarding the mandate.

One remnant of pandemic-era operation changes does remain; LeeTran's website says applications and reservations for ADA (Passport) service will still be conducted over the phone by calling (239) 533-0300.