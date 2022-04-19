Masks no longer required at RSW Airport as of today

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As of today, passengers will no longer have to wear a mask at Southwest Florida International Airport.

In a statement to Fox 4 News, a spokesperson with the airport said, "We are asking passengers to check with their airline as some carriers, such as those flying internationally, may have different requirements. You no longer need to wear a mask at RSW as of April 19, 2022. Please check directly with your airline about their requirements."

All of the major airlines that fly in and out of RSW Airport have lifted their mask mandates for both travelers and workers.

They're able to do it because a federal judge in Tampa struck down the Biden administration's mandate for public transportation. But there are still some things you need to know before you travel.

Upon entering the terminal at RSW, signs that say "federal law requires wearing a mask at all times while in the airport" are still posted. Announcements are also still being made over the PA system saying the same thing.

But inside, there's a pretty even split of passengers wearing masks and some not. The CDC still strongly encourages those traveling to wear a mask.

As for airlines, they’ve set their own guidelines and policies. Delta Airlines says for the next 24 hours or so there may be inconsistent enforcement and incorrect signage while airports and airlines work out their new rules.

American Airlines asks passengers to respect other travelers who still want to wear a mask. And Alaska Airlines says international travelers may still have to wear a mask.