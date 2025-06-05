Lee Teachers Association fighting district over new incentive program

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County schools are facing a teacher shortage at some of their highest-risk campuses, prompting the school board to approve an incentive plan worth thousands of dollars despite opposition from the teachers association.

The school board voted 6-0 this week to approve a new incentive program offering bonuses ranging from $2,500 to $9,000 for teachers who transfer to low-performing schools.

The Lee County Teachers Association expressed opposition to the incentive plan and is seeking legal action against the district, saying the resolution was made without the association's input.

Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price speaks with the union:

"Pay needs to be increased for all of us, not just some of us," said Dr. Christina Chuderski, a gifted teacher at Mirror Lakes Elementary.

Chuderski believes the incentive program could negatively impact school morale and potentially cause teachers to leave schools that aren't designated as high-risk.

"This is something that the district is implementing on us that took away our voice the state of Florida gives us," Chuderski said.

She added that she's already lost $6,300 when the district approved reducing school hours earlier this year.

"I'm not making any extra money. I'm losing money. So teachers in my building may decide, oh, I can go to another school and make some of those funds next year. And now my school is now short when we weren't before," Chuderski said.

The district shared that as of May 29, 2025, there are 263 vacancies. That's down from 575 instructional vacancies a month prior.

According to the district, the approved system matters for three key reasons: some schools struggle more with teacher recruitment and retention, certain subjects like specific math and science classes face teacher shortages, and the state wants to ensure all students have quality teachers, especially in schools needing additional support.

Kevin Daly, president of the Teachers Association of Lee County, said the union believes the district was operating in bad faith by approving this plan.

"We've contacted those attorneys. We've filled out what's called a form, which gets us, you know, legal representation to help fight the district," Daly said.

Chuderski expressed concern about how the incentives might devalue certain teaching positions.

"We lay the foundation for what gets done in third, fourth and fifth grade. Why are we not as important as our third, fourth and fifth grade peers and my third, fourth and fifth grade teacher?" she said.

The district said they are offering the incentives now so teachers could make a decision to join this summer.

"We are bringing this forward on our own so the incentives will kick in July 1st and help teachers make decisions now about where they want to teach next year. Also, state law is clear that we have the authority to offer incentives outside of bargaining, so we are." Rob Spicker, Director, Communications, School District Of Lee County.

The next bargaining date between the teachers association and the district is scheduled for August 19.

