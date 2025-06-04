School District of Lee County approves up to $9,000 in teacher incentives

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At Tuesday's School District of Lee County board meeting Superintendent Dr. Denis M. Carlin proposed a resolution to offer incentive pay to teachers who teach at high-risk schools.

The board voted 6-0 to pass the resolution.

Incentives could reach up to $9,000 on top of regular salary for teaching certain grades or test subjects in low-performing, high risk, or designated for support by the Bureau of School Improvement (BSI) schools.

The incentive tiers are below:

The Risk Level 4 Schools are:

COLONIAL ELEMENTARY

EDGEWOOD ACADEMY

FORT MYERS MIDDLE ACADEMY

FRANKLIN PARK ELEMENTARY

G. WEAVER HIPPS ELEMENTARY

HARNS MARSH ELEMENTARY

JAMES STEPHENS ELEMENTARY

MANATEE ELEMENTARY

ORANGE RIVER ELEMENTARY

TICE ELEMENTARY

RISK LEVEL SCHOOLS BELOW:

The district initially brought the incentive concept to the bargaining table, but the district says the teachers' union declined.

Bargaining talks are on hold during summer at the union's request.

The School District said it is moving forward independently, citing state law to offer incentives outside bargaining.

The district says teacher recruitment and retention are their key priorities.

“This resolution is a strategic investment in the educators who are making a measurable impact, and it reflects our belief that great teaching should be recognized and supported in meaningful ways. The incentive proposal is part of our broader District strategy to invest in our people, support student achievement, and ensure we retain and uplift the incredible talent already working hard across our district.” Dr. Carlin said.

Currently there are 263 total vacancies for the '25-'26 school year starting in August as of May 29. 111 of those in the East Region.

The district says they have filled 312 positions. That includes 126 in the East Zone. The district says some are current teachers agreeing to stay next year, some are new hires.

The incentives begin July 1 for eligible teachers and are in place for the 25-26 school year.

The Administration says incentives will help retain teachers and attract new ones.

It includes having teachers in all classrooms by the first day of school in August.

Read the whole resolution below:

Watch the meeting below: