Lee school superintendent plans to host town hall meetings

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Christopher Bernier, is hosting town hall events to interact with and hear feedback from the community.

Dr. Bernier will host three events next month across Lee County. This is Dr. Bernier’s first year in the position. He hopes to get feedback on the school district’s current Student Enrollment Plan and hear from guests about any changes they want to see within the district.

The events will be held on September 1 at Caloosa Elementary from 6 - 7:30 p.m., September 8 at San Carlos Park Elementary from 5:30 - 7 p.m. and September 15 at Tortuga Preserve Elementary from 5:30 - 7 p.m.