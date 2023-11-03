LEE COUNTY | Teen arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl at Halloween party

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old accused of selling fentanyl pills at a Halloween party.

Deputies started investigating after getting a Crime Stoppers tip. Through the investigation, they identified the teenager accused of the crime.

They followed his car from his Bonita Springs home and pulled him over, deputies say.

Investigators searched the car and found 5.28 grams of marijuana, narcotics and 52.5 "M30" pills, which tested positive for fentanyl.

They also searched the teen's home and say they found more fentanyl in his bedroom.

The teenager is facing four drug charges.