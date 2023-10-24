LEE COUNTY | Study shows more people are moving out of the area after Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Over one year after Lee County was named one of the nation's top ten fastest-growing countiesone study is claiming Hurricane Ian is reversing those numbers.

A report by John Burns Research and Consulting showed in 2021, the year before Ian, Lee County had a net inflow of 7.7% compared to total moves in 2021.

The study said this is equal to 5,698 more move-ins than move-outs.

After Ian, the numbers show Lee County had a net outflow of 9.5% compared to total moves in Current.

This means Lee County had 5,858 more move-outs than move-ins.

Candy Wilson and her husband Michael are represented in those numbers.

"It was such an experience and then having (Hurricane) Irma four years prior…that was just enough for me,” said Wilson.

On Tuesday, Wilson said she lived in Cape Coral during both major storms, but it wasn't the damage from Ian that made them leave.

“There was a change in the people. My husband almost got jumped the day after the hurricane for literally doing nothing other than needing to get our car out to go get more ice..they thought he was getting in the five-mile-long line to get gas,” said Wilson.

In the one year since Ian, there's been over $100 billion dollars in total damage to Southwest Florida. In areas like Cape Coral, we're seeing new homes being built.

While Wilson said she doesn't plan to move back, she does plan to visit.

“You know part of my soul is still there,” said Wilson.