LEE COUNTY | LCSO investigates robbery at Truist Bank

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery on Palm Beach Boulevard.

LCSO says there have been no injuries reported.

The Lee County School District Superintendent, Rob, Spicker said the Riverdale High School is in lockout, meaning no one can enter the building.

This is also happening as the high school deals with a power outage.

Fox 4 did ask if anyone is in custody and LCSO said "They are still actively working the scene and will update when they can."

