Lee County Property Appraiser releases 2023 home values

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Based on new home values in Lee County, you could pay more in property taxes in 2023 and homeowners with Ian-damaged houses could pay less.

"There’s some that were completely gutted through the inside and they’re going to have to be rebuilt," said Matt Caldwell, Lee County Property Appraiser. "It’s key for us to have the communication with those taxpayers so we understand what’s the situation so we get the tax roll developed correctly."

Numbers released on Wednesday by the property appraiser's office show what your home is worth, as of January 1. It's called the tax roll value.

Starting in mid-August, you will get the value in the mail along with your proposed property taxes, which is called a TRIM notice.

Lee County Tax Collector

The information released by the office will go to jurisdictions such as Lee County commissioners and the school board.

They will then have public hearings and set property tax rates.

With Ian, some of the rates may be lower for people with Ian-damaged homes.

"Obviously that’s going to be a lower valuation," Caldwell said. "It’s going to save those taxpayers money."

He says property values went up though in Lee County, despite Ian.

"County-wide, overall values went up over 11%, although we had those enormous losses on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach," Caldwell explained. "About 35 and 40% respectively."

Despite the fluctuation in numbers and Ian, Caldwell says this will not impact FEMA's 50% rule. That's because the number used in the algorithm is from 2022.

Once the property taxes are finalized, the Lee County Tax Collector will send your final bill in late October or as late as early November.

Keep in mind, it might be higher than the proposal because it includes other taxes, such as Solid Waste.