Lee County Officially Under a Burn Ban

It's official, as of June 5, 2024, Lee County has enacted a burn ban effective immediately due to increasingly dry conditions throughout Southwest Florida.

Now, ALL of Southwest Florida is under a burn ban.

BURN BANS ARE NOW IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF SWFL - Campfires, bonfires, and other outdoor burning are prohibited until further notice. Grills for food and backyard fire rings are OK. #flwx pic.twitter.com/YvwelDfQZt — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsTV) June 6, 2024

The ban went into effect, when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index reached 600.

SO WHAT DOES IT MEAN? No campfires, bonfires and trash burning. Grills for food and backyard fire rings are OK.

Officials ask all county residents to be mindful of dry conditions and to use good judgment to mitigate potential for significant wildfires.

The county also coordinated with the Lee County Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Florida Forest Service, both of which support the ban.

This ban does not apply to prescribed burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service, authorized public fireworks displays permitted by Lee County and other government agencies, and fireworks sales authorized by state laws.

County officials will continue to monitor the drought conditions to determine how long the burn ban will be in place.

