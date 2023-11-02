LEE COUNTY | Man, teenager arrested for parking lot fight leading to shots fired

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager and another man on Wednesday for a shooting at a North Fort Myers grocery store.

According to the police reports obtained by Fox 4, the shooting happened at Laurel Lane Grocery.

LCSO says a group of teenagers were standing outside the grocery store when Jeremiah Davis, approached one of the teens and aggressively grabbed his shirt.

LCSO says Davis told deputies he believed one of the teens had stolen from him. Deputies say Davis nearly shoved him into a nearby canal.

Deputies say the teenagers told them Davis eventually walked away, but then later returned in an SUV. The report says Davis drove at the group at a high rate of speed, not braking until just before approaching the group.

LCSO says two teenagers told deputies they were hit by the vehicle as it stopped, but sustained only minor injuries.

They later told deputies that a 17-year-old in their group fired at the car in self defense.

Davis took off right after, the report says.

Detectives reviewed the video footage from the grocery store and said what happened matched with what the teenagers said.

Deputies tracked down Davis at his home and took him back to their station for an interview. He was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery and battery.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office also arrested the teenager for having the weapon because he's only 17. They also charged him with firing the gun into the vehicle because it was at a stop when the shooting happened.