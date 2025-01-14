Lee County man charged with sexual assault; facing same charges against animals

*WARNING. THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS*

A Lee County man, who is already facing multiple charges of child pornography possession and multiple charges of sexual assault on an animal, is now charged with sexually assaulting someone.

White had been out on bond when this alleged crime happened.

The victim said she was having drinks at home with John White in July 2024.

After taking a Tylenol or Advil PM, she ended up falling asleep.

According to the report, the victim woke up to White shoving his fist into her rectum.

The victim told investigators that she tried to scream, but White covered her mouth while continuing the act.

According to a report, White claimed to not know what happened when the victim asked.

The woman said she was in pain the day after, and was not able to work. Two days later, she was in surgery.

She also told deputies that she was in and out of consciousness for the rest of the night.

The victim took pictures that investigators concluded aligned with her story.

White has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon or force sexual battery on a victim 12 and older.

He was previously charged with multiple charges of sexual assault on an animal and child pornography possession.

