A woman had sex with her dog and her husband recorded it, LCSO says

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a North Fort Myers husband and wife involved in sexually assaulting household pets.

Deputies say detectives learned that 26-year-old Samantha White had sexual intercourse with the family dog multiple times.

Investigators say her husband, 29-year-old John White, recorded her engaging in the sex acts.

LCSO says Samantha White was arrested for sexual activities involving animals, while John White was arrested for filming pornographic images or videos of a person and an animal engaged in sexual activity.

Deputies say Lee County Domestic Animal Services removed four dogs from the home, evaluated them for injuries, and are currently caring for the animals.

The investigation is ongoing.

