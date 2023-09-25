LEE COUNTY | FDOT plans to add lanes to I-75 between Corkscrew Road and Golden Gate Parkway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation plans on making a major change to I-75. Between Corkscrew Road and Golden Gate Parkway, FDOT will add one lane in each direction.

Starting in Fall 2027, FDOT will break ground on that project to address Florida's rapid growth.

"Based on the most recent estimate over the next five years, population growth will average about 300,000 net new residents per year," said Sen. Kathleen Passidomo.

The addition to I-75 is part of a bigger state project called Moving Florida Forward. It's a $4 billion project with money solely coming from the state's surplus.

For the I-75 lanes alone, FDOT says it will cost $578 million.

Other areas in Lee and Collier counties will also see some changes.

"There will be a four-lane divided roadway that serves as a loop around the downtown Immokalee area, as well as a shared used path on the side of the road," said FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue.

That project will cost $85 million and start in Spring 2027. It's from State Road 29 from County Road 846 East to New Market Road.

Another area will be I-75 and Pine Ridge Road. $23 million will go into reconstructing the interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, with proposed improvement within the right-of-way.

The last project is from State Road 29 from New Market Road to State Road 82. For $44 million, they will add in two lanes for walkers and bikers, as well as widen the road for drivers.

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, who represents part of the district where the construction will start on I-75, says it's traffic he knows drivers have to battle through.

"Just for the everyday people who work in our community, it’s a challenge," he said.

Many tell Fox 4 they think adding a lane to I-75 will help.

"Just getting more traffic moving through," one driver said.

However, some drivers say leaders should focus on other areas, too.

"Back roads, the one lanes," a driver said.

It's not known yet when the projects will be done, but FDOT says they will not all be at the same time because each one is complex in its own way.