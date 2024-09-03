Lee County commissioners pass resolution opposing abortion rights ballot measure

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With the future of abortions rights in Florida set to be decided by voters in November, Lee County commissioners have come out strongly against Amendment 4.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which requires 60% approval from voters, would protect abortion rights in Florida until viability, about 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Current Florida law bans abortions after six weeks.

Watch to see what commissioners said about the measure:

Lee Commissioners Come Out Against Amendment 4

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to support a resolution stating opposition to Amendment 4.

Commissioner Ray Sandelli, who says he’s pro-life and plans to vote against Amendment 4 in November, was the lone vote against the measure.

“I would not adopt the resolution as it stands,” said Sandelli.

Fiery and impassioned debate took place on the floor of the commission chambers Tuesday morning.

Activists on both sides of the debate spoke for more than an hour.

“You are using your seats to grandstand about a personal medical issue,” said Melinda Isley, a self-described registered Republican, who spoke out against the resolution.

Two of the first speakers of the public comment section were members of the Lee County legislative caucus.

“If you don’t believe in using taxpayer dollars to fund abortion then you should vote no on 4,” said Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers), standing alongside Republican State Sen. Johnathan Martin.

Among the reasons for coming out against Amendment 4, the resolution calls it vague, deceptive and overbroad.

Supporters of Amendment 4 say it will ensure Floridians can make their own healthcare decisions.

Ultimately voters will decide in November.