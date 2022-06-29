Lee County announces traffic patterns for Commissioner Mann’s memorial service

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County is advising motorists who might travel on McGregor Boulevard to take an alternate route due to congestion and intermittent lane closures before and after Commissioner Mann’s memorial service.

The memorial service for Frank Mann, who died on June 21, will be on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church (2439 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL).

The public can live stream the service through the church’s website.

The parking lot directly in front of the church will be reserved for family members, dignitaries, church staff and volunteers.

Here is a map of the traffic patterns with a brief explanation to follow:

Lee County Free public parking will be at Fort Myers High School (2635 Cortez Ave., Fort Myers, FL). There will also be a shuttles, provided by LeeTran, that attendees can use for free that will take people from the high school to the church before and after the service.

Shuttles will start taking people to the church at 9:45 a.m. and will take people back to the high school after the service, around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities are asking people that choose to take the ten-minute walk to the church from Fort Myers High School to travel on Marilyn Road.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with traffic control at the church, along McGregor Boulevard and on surrounding neighborhood streets.

There will be signage along McGregor Boulevard and at Fort Myers High School.

For updates, go to Lee County Government’s Facebook page.