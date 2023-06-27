Lee Co. Mosquito Control emphasizes mosquito bite prevention amid Sarasota malaria cases

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With four reported cases of malaria in Sarasota County, local mosquito experts want you to stay vigilant. Because of the cases, the Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory.

"Living here in paradise, in southwest Florida, we have a lot of mosquitoes and there are mosquitoes capable of carrying disease," said Eric Jackson, spokesperson from the Lee County Mosquito Control District.

Malaria is a parasite, only contracted through a mosquito carrying the disease. The mosquito that carries it is called an Anopheles.

"When the mosquito bites, it injects the saliva underneath their skin and it kinda dilutes the blood," Jackson said.

Though rare, the CDC says it causes chills, fever and flu-like symptoms. It can be treated, but an infectious disease doctor at Lee Health says without treatment, it can be deadly.

Dr. Mary-Beth Saunders says there is no reason to be worried, but awareness is key.

"Every year at Lee Health we will see, you know, one to three or more cases of malaria," she said. "Usually those are folks that are traveling internationally."

In Sarasota, the CDC says the infected people contracted it locally. It's something Jackson says the district works to prevent from the air and on the ground.

"Every evening we have mobile traps that go by truck that have big traps at the top of the trucks that drive through," he explained. "We have biologists and inspectors that are out all the time."

They later test the mosquitoes for diseases, such as West Nile and dengue fever. Malaria is tested by doctors through a blood draw, if a potential patient comes in.

Prevention is a two-way street. While the district can use helicopters, planes and traps, you can help prevent growth, too.

"It just takes a little bit of water for mosquitoes to use that to grow the larva and grow into biting adults," Jackson said.

That's why you should make sure there is no standing water around your home.

"You need to make sure you have repellent on at dawn and dusk," Jackson said.

He says repellent with close to 30% deet is useful.

For your animals, a Fort Myers veterinarian says while dogs and cats cannot catch the type of malaria we can, they can contract heartworm from mosquitoes, so make sure they're protected with prevention medication.

"Do what you can to prevent those mosquito bites," Jackson said.

The last time there was a malaria outbreak was back in 2003 in Palm Beach County where eight cases were reported.

As for the infected people in Sarasota County, the CDC says they are receiving treatment and are improving.

If you have mosquitoes you want treated in your area, click here.