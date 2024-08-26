Lee Co. man found guilty of familial sexual battery after child runs away

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, Danny Vargas was found guilty as charged of two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and Familial or Custodial Sexual Battery after a child reporter running away following a sexual abuse incident in their home.

The state attorney's office says a school resource officer helped to find the student who ran away from home in March 2020.

That student then reported sexual abuse within their home.

Another students also reported the victim's claim.

The Fort Myers Police Department's investigation found that Vargas engaged in sexual contact and activity with the child between 2013 and 2019 in Lee County.

Officers say they found text messages showing that Vargas messaged the victim immediately after they ran away - asking for sexual videos and to keep their interactions a secret.

The state attorney's office says law enforcement found the defendant in his home, hiding under a bed.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 16th, 2024.