Lee Co. Commissioners to vote on clearing concrete debris

The removal costs associated with slabs of concrete debris are generally not reimbursed by FEMA, the county says.
WFTX
Slabs of concrete debris can still be seen in parts of unicorporated Lee County.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 10:57:38-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County drivers may have noticed slabs of concrete debris on their morning commute for the last eight months.

According to a staff analysis there are roughly 5,000 cubic yards of concrete debris in unincorporated parts of Lee County.

Tuesday, County Commissioners will consider a proposal to award a $400,000 contract with Crowder-Gulf Joint Venture, Inc. to remove the slabs of concrete debris from roads and rights-of-way.

“Lee County is currently authorized to receive FEMA reimbursement for collection of storm generated debris from County rights-of-way in these areas. Concrete, as described here, is generally not reimbursable," according to a staff analysis of the proposal.

Lee County’s disaster recovery debris contractor, Crowder-Gulf, estimated it would cost $275,000 to collect, process and dispose of the concrete debris.

County staff believe there could be more piles discovered, which is why the proposal is for $400,000.

All the county department heads, including the County Manager have recommended commissioners approve the proposal.

