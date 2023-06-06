Lee Co. Commissioners to vote on clearing concrete debris

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County drivers may have noticed slabs of concrete debris on their morning commute for the last eight months.

According to a staff analysis there are roughly 5,000 cubic yards of concrete debris in unincorporated parts of Lee County.

Tuesday, County Commissioners will consider a proposal to award a $400,000 contract with Crowder-Gulf Joint Venture, Inc. to remove the slabs of concrete debris from roads and rights-of-way.

“Lee County is currently authorized to receive FEMA reimbursement for collection of storm generated debris from County rights-of-way in these areas. Concrete, as described here, is generally not reimbursable," according to a staff analysis of the proposal.

Lee County’s disaster recovery debris contractor, Crowder-Gulf, estimated it would cost $275,000 to collect, process and dispose of the concrete debris.

County staff believe there could be more piles discovered, which is why the proposal is for $400,000.

All the county department heads, including the County Manager have recommended commissioners approve the proposal.