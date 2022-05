LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the woman found dead in a home off of Juanita Avenue was shot by a taxi driver she tried to rob last month.

Capt. Anita Iriarte says 34-year-old Sharese Richard Bergeron attempted to rob the driver at a Circle K gas station on April 23.

The taxi driver shot Bergeron and she took off, Iriarte says. On May 4, Bergeron was found dead in a Juanita Avenue home. Deputies say she was shot in the stomach.

The shooting is under investigation.