Two suspects arrested for 7-Eleven robberies in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says two people were arrested for at least three 7-Eleven robberies in the county, including two from last week in Fort Myers.

Deputies arrested Tamara Thomas and Erica Rayner after a traffic stop in the vehicle investigators believe was used in the robberies.

Sheriff Marceno says Rayner was taken into custody for six felony warrants.

Deputies arrested Thomas on drug charges.

He says after a search warrant was issued detectives discovered the stolen lottery tickets and the gun used in the crimes.

Both suspects were charged with an additional three counts of armed robbery for the convenience store robberies.

Deputies responded to two 7-Eleven stores on July 27: The first off Palm Beach Blvd., and the other off Convenience Way, after reports of armed robberies.

Both suspects are believed to be connected to a third robbery that took place off Tamiami Trl. on July 8.